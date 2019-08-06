As Americans grapple with the brutal reality of another mass shooting that claimed 29 lives in Texas and Ohio weekend, President Donald Trump has said that hate crime offenders should be speedily tried and put to death.The death toll in El Paso, Texas Saturday shooting rose 22 yesterday, which brought the casualty figure to 31.Trump’s call came even as the United States is set to resume execution of criminals on death row in November, 16 years after it was suspended.Already, human rights and pro-life activists are poised to challenge the recommencement of execution in Federal prisons.The President who addressed the nation in an unusual subdued tone from the White House stated that hate had no place in America.Consequently, he directed the Justice Department to take decisive action. “Today, I am also directing the Department of Justice to propose legislation ensuring that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty, and that this capital punishment be delivered quickly, decisively, and without years of needless delay. These are just a few of the areas of cooperation that we can pursue”, he said.Trump who came across in a mood that sharply contrasted with his familiar boisterousness added, “First, we must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs. I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partisan — partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, as well as social media companies, to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike. As an example, the monster in the Parkland high school in Florida had many red flags against him, and yet nobody took decisive action.”President Trump indirectly staved off criticisms that his recent rhetorics might not be unconnected with shooters’ action.“We will never forget. These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation, and a crime against all of humanity. We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror” he stated.Rather, he blamed the incident on the negative influence of social media and violent video games which he said must be brought under strict control.“We must recognize that the Internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts. We must shine light on the dark recesses of the Internet, and stop mass murders before they start. The Internet, likewise, is used for human trafficking, illegal drug distribution, and so many other heinous crimes” he emphasized.“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately” he added.