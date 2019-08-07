Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday approved the sum of N500,000 each as bursary to the 120 Oyo State indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.Makinde, who received an audience of the Law School students in his office, charged them to persevere in the face of ongoing economic challenges.A statement by the Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that he was approving the sum of N60 million to cater for the 2019/2020 backlog of Oyo state indigenes in the Nigerian Law School.He stated that his decision was aimed at assisting the students to achieve greatness and encourage them.It would be recalled that the last time Oyo State indigenes in the Law School received a bursary of N100, 000 was in 2012.The governor told the student forum led by Mr. Olaniyi Ogunlade to ensure that they come back home to make contributions to the state after their studies.He noted that the state has made an investment on the Law School students by the bursary award and would love them to make returns, urging them not to be carried away by the allure of Lagos and other cities.Makinde stated that as soon as the ongoing rail project is completed, it would become easy to work in Lagos and live in Ibadan and vice versa.He also charged the Law School students not to lose hope whatever the challenges they might be facing, adding that “life is not just for those who work hard but those who persevere.”Ogunlade appreciated the governor, promising that he and his colleagues will come out with the best result in the history of Oyo State students in the Law School. He added that they would be proud to present the results to the governor.He also made a promise that the beneficiaries of the bursary award would return to contribute their quota to the development of the state.