Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has banned the staging of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest in the state.





Wike further directed all Local Government chairmen in the state to report any suspected activity to the authorities.





This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.





T he presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC in the February 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a nationwide protests on Monday against what he described as a bad governance.





The protest, he tagged “Revolution Now”, was planned to take place on Monday, August 5.





However, personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, arrested him in the early hours of Saturday.





Wike said, “Rivers State is not part of the ‘Revolution Now’ protest and whatever illegal agenda it sought to pursue.





“Rivers State does not subscribe to what the ‘Revolution Now’ protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest.”





The Governor ordered the security agencies in Rivers to arrest and arraign for prosecution anybody who gets involved in the protest.