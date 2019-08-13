



Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, ohinoyi of Ebiraland, has urged the people of Kogi to vote Yahaya Bello, governor of the state, for a second term saying his first term was an experiment.





Ibrahim spoke when he led the traditional rulers from Kogi central senatorial district on a courtesy visit to Bello’s residence in Okene.





Some stakeholders in the state have accused the governor of underperforming while workers also complained of being owed salaries.





NAN quoted Ibrahim to have said that Bello’s first term was an experimental period where there might be some unavoidable mistakes, assuring the people that the governor would correct the wrongs of his first term if given a second chance.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Ibrahim commended Bello’s achievements since he assumed office, adding that the improved security witnessed in the state was not recorded by previous administrations.





In an interview granted in April, the monarch had said Bello is different from the person he (Ibrahim) supported in 2015.





He alleged that Bello was being misled by money and “extremely wrong people around him”.





He, however, said he still supports the governor because he does not want their relationship to go sour.





“Whatever I want to say is that my human relation with him should not be put to shame. I introduced him and favoured him in place of others. I did my own assessment of him at that time. He is a different thing today, as far as I’m concerned,” he had said.