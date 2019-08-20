Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A yet-to-be-identified girl has been reported dead three days after she was allegedly gang-raped by some boys in a hotel room in Amukpe community in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.The remains of the deceased was already decaying when it was found under the bed in the said hotel on Monday August 19,gathers.It was learnt that the deceased girl was severally raped to death by some boys who brought her to the hotel three days before she was found dead.The boys reportedly hid her remains under the bed and checked out of the hotel room.The offensive odour in the hotel attracted the management who eventually called the Police to report that a lady died in one of the rooms.Swinging into action, the police evacuated and deposited the corpse in a morgue and shutdown the hotel.When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report to NEAccording to him, “It is true a lady died in a hotel in Sapele. I don’t know what killed her.”