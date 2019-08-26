



The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has declared that generation unborn will not forgive the present generation if they failed to promote the Yoruba cultural heritage.





Adeyemi made this declaration during this year’s World Sango Day, which was held at his palace, in Oyo on Saturday.





The monarch, while calling on other traditional rulers in Yoruba land on the need to uphold Yoruba culture and tradition, insisted that generation unborn will not forgive them if they failed to promote the culture of the tribe.





He said, “Generation unborn will not forgive us if we failed to promote Yoruba cultural heritage, I want to charge you to promote our cultural heritage in your respective domains.

“It is a challenge for us in Yoruba land if we forget our culture and tradition, let us teach our children Yoruba culture and tradition, there is a different between religion and culture, don’t be ashamed to dress in Yoruba attires, our culture should even reflect in the way we eat.”





Adeyemi, while emphasising on the importance of the World Sango festival, described the Sango as one of the Alaafin of Oyo before he later became a deity.





He added that Sango possessed the ability of fighting his opponent without physical encounter.





He noted that the beauty of this festival is for the promotion of Yoruba culture and heritage, adding that people should start teaching their children Yoruba language in their different homes and schools.





Adeyemi pointed that Yoruba language is been taught in over 26 Universities in America, as he urged his kinsmen to take the culture of the tribe seriously.





Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun noted that the Sango festival is celebrated not only in Oyo State, but all over countries of the world, that is why some foreign nationals attended the Sango festival.





Olatubosun pointed out that the Sango festival is done every year in remembrance of the impact of Alaafin Sango as one of the Alaafin’s and also as a deity, adding that Sango will forever be remember as far as Yoruba land is concern.





“By next year, the state government will have promote this festival to be included in one of the UNECO program and celebrated as that one of Osun/Oshogbo festival, Sango is one of the most celebrated in the world.”





Olatubosun urged the people to always promote Yoruba culture and tradition so that Yoruba land can move forward, adding Yoruba’s should always associate and rally around their culture.





“Our culture should be celebrated more than that in of the Western world, let us all go back home and teach our children our culture because there is a difference between religion and culture.”





He, however, called on the people of Oyo State to cooperate and support the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde to promote Yoruba culture and heritage in the state.





