“All District Heads from Karaye Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, all District Heads from Gaya Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and those District Heads from Kano Emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.