



The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed 36 out of the 44 local government district heads not to attend Daushe Durbar in Kano traditionally led by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi.





This followed an announcement from the Kano Emirate Council on local radio inviting all district heads to attend the grand Daushe Durbar, which usually holds a day after Sallah.





Sanusi’s influence had been whittled down since the split of the Kano emirate.





In a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Abba Anwar, on Sunday, Ganduje directed the direct heads to shun Sanusi and go to their respective emirates for their durbar.

“Against some calls circulating in the social media, that “…all District Heads” were “directed” to attend Hawan Daushe at Kano Emir’s palace, the Kano state government has directed all Hakimai to attend Hawan Daushe at their respective Emirates.





“It is therefore directed that District Heads from Bichi Emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the First Class Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, District Heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).





“All District Heads from Karaye Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, all District Heads from Gaya Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and those District Heads from Kano Emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.





“While directing all Hakimai to comply with this directive, the state government wishes all Muslims fruitful, peaceful and prosperous Sallah celebration. As all measures to have smooth, peaceful and hitch-free celebration are put in place,” the statement added.



