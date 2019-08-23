 FULL LIST: ‘Thank You Jesus’ — the Over 75 Nigerians on FBI list over cyber fraud | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
At a press conference, Nick Hanna, US attorney, said federal authorities apprehended a total of 80 suspects for cyber crime and money laundering, with 57 more being hunted globally.

He had said investigations which began since 2016 showed that the suspects “many of who are from Nigeria” colluded with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.

He said the suspects were involved in schemes resulting in the fraudulent transfer of at least $6 million in fraudulently-obtained funds – and the overall conspiracy was responsible for the attempted theft of at least an additional $40 million.
The US attorney added the fraud scheme is believed to be “one of the largest cases of its kind in U.S. history” and that a total of 252 count charges ranging from “conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, aggravated identity theft” had been filed against the suspects.

NigerianEye sighted a copy of the charge sheet filed before the US district court in California in June 2019.

The sheet, which was signed by Hanna alongside other attorneys, had the nicknames such as “Thank You Jesus”, “Son of God”, American Man”, God is God”, “He is Risen”, alongside the full names of the suspects.

Below are the Nigerians on the list:
S/NSUSPECTS
1Valentine Iro
2Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
3Jerry Elo Ikogho
4Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
5Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
6Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
7Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
8Chuks Eroha
9Collins Nnaemeka Ojima
10 Uchenna Ochiagha
11Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
12 Ericson Uche Oforka
13Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
14Augustine Nnamdi
15Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
16Charles Ohajimkpo
17Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
18Chika Augustine Odionyenma
19Paschal Chima Ogbonna
20Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
21Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
22Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
23Joshua Aniefiok Awak
24George Ugochukwu Egwumba
25Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
26Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
27Okay Sam Mal
28Leslie N. Mba
29Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
30Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God’
31Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
32Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
33Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
34Donatus Izunwanne
35Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
36Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
37Chidi Anunobi
38Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
39Obinna Christian Onuwa
40Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
41Linus Nnamdi Madufor
42Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
43Ugochukwu Okereke
44Fidel Leon Odimara
45Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
46Dessi Nzenwah
47Chimaroke Obasi
48James Chigozie Agube
49Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
50Ogochukwu Ohiri
51Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
52Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
53Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
54Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
55Princewill Arinze Duru
56Desmond Iwu
57Onyeka Vincent Chika
58Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
59Victor Uchenna  Aguh
60Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu
61Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
62Williams Obiora Agunwa
63George Chimezie Dike
64Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
65Nwannebuike Osmund
66Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
67Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
68Emeka P. Ejiofor
69Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
70Chinedu Bright Ibeto
71Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
72Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
73Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
74Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
75Chima Darlington Duru
76Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
77Obi Onyedika Madekwe




