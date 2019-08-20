



Below are names of Commissioners heading various ministries in Lagos State. Also in this list are Special Advisers to the State Governor, Sanwo-Olu.





1. Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

Honourable Commissioner for Finance





Rabiu according to his twitter and Linkedln handle profile is a Certified Fraud Examiner, Experienced Chief Audit Executive, Adjunct Professor and Authorised Trainer of The ACFE in West Africa, an anti-fraud organisation and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education.





2. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Commissioner for Education

Folashade is an educationist with more than 20-year experience in the sector. She is a principal consultant/CEO at Leading Learning Limited, a company she founded herself in 2014.





3. Prof. Akin Abayomi

Commissioner for Health





Prof. Emeritus Abayomi is a specialist in Internal Medicine, Oncology, Environmental Health and Biosecurity. Akin studied at the Royal Medical College of Saint Bartholomew’s Hospital in the University of London where he attained his first graduate degree in Medicine and progressing to obtain fellowships from both Royal College of Medicine in the United Kingdom and the College of Medicine of South Africa.





4. Dr. Idris Salako

Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development





Idris is the Managing partner at Adesanya Salako and Associates. He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) and a member at the Town Planning Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC).





5. Mr. Tunji Bello

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment





Bello, according to his profile on Bloomberg served as worked with various companies like First Bank of Nigeria, Concord Press Nigeria Ltd., St. Petersburg Times, Florida USA, to mention just a few.





The former commissioner and immediate Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had various publications to his credit ranging from business to politics.

He is a member of the following bodies: Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Society of International Law, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalist, and Civil Liberty Organisation.





6. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner for Information and Strategy





Gbenga is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of The Nation Newspaper.





7. Mrs. Bolaji Dada

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation





Dada is the former Vice-Chairman of Apapa Local Government, a position she held twice. She is a 1991 graduate of the Lagos State University graduate of Industrial Chemistry with a Masters in Corporate Governance from the Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.





8. Mr. Lere Odusote

Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources





Olalere is an acknowledged power sector expert responsible for creating partnership strategies that guide new business and infrastructure development.

He has a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan and an MBA in Investment Management and Information from Pace University, New York.





9. Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

Commissioner for Transportation





Oladeinde is the Head of Corporate and Investment Planning Department of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). He joined LAMATA in 2008 as Technical Adviser and head of Transport Planning.

He holds a Ph. D. degree in Transport Planning from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in the United Kingdom.

He began his career as a transport consultant in Oscar Faber Consulting in London, United Kingdom before joining the Department for Transport, UK as a Senior Transport Planning Adviser where he was responsible for advising the British government on the impact of various transport policies.





10. Mr. Gbolahan Lawal

Commissioner for Agriculture





Gbolahan is the immediate past Commissioner of Housing and a former Commissioner of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Lagos State. A seasoned security & development practitioner and socio-entrepreneur, he has deep understanding for political economy of development, especially in low and medium-income economies.





11. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Commissioner for Housing





12. Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice





Moyosore is a first-class litigator. In recognition of his excellence in this regard the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Hon. Justice Aloma Mukhtar GCON conferred Mr. M.J. Onigbanjo with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on 23rd September 2013.





13. Mr. Hakeem Fahm

Commissioner for Science and Technology





Hakeem is an ICT specialist and a former Commissioner for The Ministry of Science and Technology. He is also a Network Infrastructure Director.





14. Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle

Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension





Mrs. Ponnle is an accomplished Consultant, Executive Coach and Organisational Psychologist. She has a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ibadan and a M.Sc. in Organisational Psychology from the University of London.

She has over 22 years’ experience in various fields having worked in companies such as Arthur Andersen (now KPMG International) and British American Tobacco.

With a combined experience in Human Capital development of over 14 years, Ponnle has worked extensively with leaders and teams in both private and public sectors with focus in the area of learning and development, leadership and team development, diversity and inclusion and change management.





15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure





16. Mr. Segun Dawodu

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development





Dawodu is a former Commissioner of Sports in Lagos.





17. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Commissioner for Home Affairs





Uzamat is a Pharmacist, Politician and the immediate past Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos State

She had her primary education at Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Ile Ife from ‪1980-1986‬. On completion she gained admission into the Seventh Day Adventist Grammar school Ile Ife between ‪1987-1992‬ after which she was admitted to University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos for her B.Pharm graduating in the year 2006.





18. Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs





19. Mrs. Lola Akande

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry





20. Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu

Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture





21. Mr. Sam Egube

Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget





Egube is the Board Chairman of CeLD Innovations Limited. He is an engineer with significant banking experience.

He is also an author and socially smart entrepreneur whose carrier runs through a significant number of local and international institutions.

His banking sojourn as management staff and consultant cuts through top Nigerian banks including, United Bank for Africa Plc, NNB International Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc and Diamond Bank Plc.





22. SPECIAL ADVISERS

Dr. Wale Ahmed

Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations





Dr. Wale is a Medical doctor and a member, Nigerian Medical Association, Society for International Relations & Diplomacy and Nigerian Red Cross Society.

He is a one-time Commissioner for Special Duties and Assembly member who sponsored the motion for free treatment of accident victims within the first 24 hours.





23. Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya_ not available

Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture





24. Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Special Adviser of the Office of Civic Engagement





Princess Adebowale, founder of Remindales Healthcare Agency, is a one-time freelance journalist and politician. She is a former aspirant of the Epe Federal constituency in the House of Representatives.





25. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs





Ayantayo is a crime and fictional writer turned politician. A graduate of Mass communications from the University of Lagos, Ayantayo has been writing from an early age.

He was Secretary to the Local Government, Orile Agege and presently a member, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM)





26. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Special Adviser, Ministry of Housing





She is a barrister turned politician. She is also the Assistant Legal Adviser, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State.





27. Joe Igbokwe

Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources





28. Tubosun Alake

Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology





29. Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi

Special Adviser, Urban Development





30. Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi

Special Adviser, Central Business Districts





31. Bonu Solomon Saanu

Special Adviser, Arts and Culture





32. Oluwatoyin Fayinka

Special Adviser, Ministry of Transportation





33. Oladele Ajayi

Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry





34. Tokunbo Wahab

Special Adviser, Ministry of Education





35. Solape Hammond

Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals

