Below are names of Commissioners heading various ministries in Lagos State. Also in this list are Special Advisers to the State Governor, Sanwo-Olu.
1. Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
Honourable Commissioner for Finance
Rabiu according to his twitter and Linkedln handle profile is a Certified Fraud Examiner, Experienced Chief Audit Executive, Adjunct Professor and Authorised Trainer of The ACFE in West Africa, an anti-fraud organisation and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education.
2. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
Commissioner for Education
Folashade is an educationist with more than 20-year experience in the sector. She is a principal consultant/CEO at Leading Learning Limited, a company she founded herself in 2014.
3. Prof. Akin Abayomi
Commissioner for Health
Prof. Emeritus Abayomi is a specialist in Internal Medicine, Oncology, Environmental Health and Biosecurity. Akin studied at the Royal Medical College of Saint Bartholomew’s Hospital in the University of London where he attained his first graduate degree in Medicine and progressing to obtain fellowships from both Royal College of Medicine in the United Kingdom and the College of Medicine of South Africa.
4. Dr. Idris Salako
Commissioner for Fiscal Planning and Urban Development
Idris is the Managing partner at Adesanya Salako and Associates. He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) and a member at the Town Planning Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC).
5. Mr. Tunji Bello
Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment
Bello, according to his profile on Bloomberg served as worked with various companies like First Bank of Nigeria, Concord Press Nigeria Ltd., St. Petersburg Times, Florida USA, to mention just a few.
The former commissioner and immediate Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had various publications to his credit ranging from business to politics.
He is a member of the following bodies: Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerian Society of International Law, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalist, and Civil Liberty Organisation.
6. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner for Information and Strategy
Gbenga is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of The Nation Newspaper.
7. Mrs. Bolaji Dada
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Dada is the former Vice-Chairman of Apapa Local Government, a position she held twice. She is a 1991 graduate of the Lagos State University graduate of Industrial Chemistry with a Masters in Corporate Governance from the Leeds Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.
8. Mr. Lere Odusote
Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources
Olalere is an acknowledged power sector expert responsible for creating partnership strategies that guide new business and infrastructure development.
He has a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan and an MBA in Investment Management and Information from Pace University, New York.
9. Dr. Frederic Oladeinde
Commissioner for Transportation
Oladeinde is the Head of Corporate and Investment Planning Department of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). He joined LAMATA in 2008 as Technical Adviser and head of Transport Planning.
He holds a Ph. D. degree in Transport Planning from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in the United Kingdom.
He began his career as a transport consultant in Oscar Faber Consulting in London, United Kingdom before joining the Department for Transport, UK as a Senior Transport Planning Adviser where he was responsible for advising the British government on the impact of various transport policies.
10. Mr. Gbolahan Lawal
Commissioner for Agriculture
Gbolahan is the immediate past Commissioner of Housing and a former Commissioner of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Lagos State. A seasoned security & development practitioner and socio-entrepreneur, he has deep understanding for political economy of development, especially in low and medium-income economies.
11. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Commissioner for Housing
12. Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
Moyosore is a first-class litigator. In recognition of his excellence in this regard the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Hon. Justice Aloma Mukhtar GCON conferred Mr. M.J. Onigbanjo with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on 23rd September 2013.
13. Mr. Hakeem Fahm
Commissioner for Science and Technology
Hakeem is an ICT specialist and a former Commissioner for The Ministry of Science and Technology. He is also a Network Infrastructure Director.
14. Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle
Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension
Mrs. Ponnle is an accomplished Consultant, Executive Coach and Organisational Psychologist. She has a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ibadan and a M.Sc. in Organisational Psychology from the University of London.
She has over 22 years’ experience in various fields having worked in companies such as Arthur Andersen (now KPMG International) and British American Tobacco.
With a combined experience in Human Capital development of over 14 years, Ponnle has worked extensively with leaders and teams in both private and public sectors with focus in the area of learning and development, leadership and team development, diversity and inclusion and change management.
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure
16. Mr. Segun Dawodu
Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
Dawodu is a former Commissioner of Sports in Lagos.
17. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Commissioner for Home Affairs
Uzamat is a Pharmacist, Politician and the immediate past Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos State
She had her primary education at Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Ile Ife from 1980-1986. On completion she gained admission into the Seventh Day Adventist Grammar school Ile Ife between 1987-1992 after which she was admitted to University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos for her B.Pharm graduating in the year 2006.
18. Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke
Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs
19. Mrs. Lola Akande
Commissioner for Commerce and Industry
20. Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu
Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture
21. Mr. Sam Egube
Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget
Egube is the Board Chairman of CeLD Innovations Limited. He is an engineer with significant banking experience.
He is also an author and socially smart entrepreneur whose carrier runs through a significant number of local and international institutions.
His banking sojourn as management staff and consultant cuts through top Nigerian banks including, United Bank for Africa Plc, NNB International Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc and Diamond Bank Plc.
22. SPECIAL ADVISERS
Dr. Wale Ahmed
Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
Dr. Wale is a Medical doctor and a member, Nigerian Medical Association, Society for International Relations & Diplomacy and Nigerian Red Cross Society.
He is a one-time Commissioner for Special Duties and Assembly member who sponsored the motion for free treatment of accident victims within the first 24 hours.
23. Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya_ not available
Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture
24. Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Special Adviser of the Office of Civic Engagement
Princess Adebowale, founder of Remindales Healthcare Agency, is a one-time freelance journalist and politician. She is a former aspirant of the Epe Federal constituency in the House of Representatives.
25. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs
Ayantayo is a crime and fictional writer turned politician. A graduate of Mass communications from the University of Lagos, Ayantayo has been writing from an early age.
He was Secretary to the Local Government, Orile Agege and presently a member, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM)
26. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Special Adviser, Ministry of Housing
She is a barrister turned politician. She is also the Assistant Legal Adviser, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State.
27. Joe Igbokwe
Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources
28. Tubosun Alake
Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology
29. Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi
Special Adviser, Urban Development
30. Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Special Adviser, Central Business Districts
31. Bonu Solomon Saanu
Special Adviser, Arts and Culture
32. Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Special Adviser, Ministry of Transportation
33. Oladele Ajayi
Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry
34. Tokunbo Wahab
Special Adviser, Ministry of Education
35. Solape Hammond
Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals
