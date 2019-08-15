Gernot Rohr has recalled Kelechi Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi for Nigeria’s friendly against Ukraine on 10 September in Kiev.It was gathered that while Rohr did not include Iheanacho and Ajayi in his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ebuehi was not considered for selection because he was still recovering from a cruciate ligament at the time.Newly invited players are Joe Aribo, who lays for Scottish side Rangers, and young Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.But Nigeria’s number one goalie at the last AFCON, Daniel Akpeyi, did not make the cut, as well as defender Shehu Abdullahi and midfielder John Ogu.After finishing third at this year’s AFCON, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, confirmed on Friday, 9 August, that the Eagles would take on Andriy Shevchenko’s men in a match aimed at exposing more players to international football.“We have secured a Grade A international friendly match for the Super Eagles against Ukraine in Kiev, on the 10th of September,” Pinnick had tweeted.“It is part of our on-going drive to expose as many players as we can to global football, so this should be another springboard for our young stars.”Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu CollinsMidfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Kelechi IheanachoForwards: Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen