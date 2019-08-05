 FULL LIST: Nigeria Police release phone numbers of PPROs in 36 states, FCT | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
FULL LIST: Nigeria Police release phone numbers of PPROs in 36 states, FCT

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday, released the names and phone numbers of Police Public Relations Officers across the states of the federation and the FCT.

Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, explained that this was to ensure easier and quicker access to information.

He added that release of the numbers became imperative so as “to create a safe and secure environment for everyone living in Nigeria.”

See the list below:

DCP Frank Mba: 08038375844

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer FHQ Abuja: CSP Adeniran Aremu (08034727873)

O/C Public Complaint Bureau FHQ Abuja: CSP Ngozi Nkwoma (07056792065/08034050984)

Abia State: DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna (08039148294)

Adamawa State: SP Othman Abubakar (08089671314, 08036245920)

Akwa Ibom State: SP Odiko Mcdon (08033380470)

Anambra: SP Haruna Mohammed (08060970639)

Bauchi: DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar (08034656568)

Bayelsa State: SP Butswat Asinim (08032789712/08086642926)

Benue State: DSP Anene Sewuese Catherine (08032845555)

Cross River: DSP Irene Ugbo (08068559326)

Delta State: DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya (08130826008)

Enugu State: Amaraizu Ebere (08038829086/08123822894)

Ebonyi State: DSP Odah Loveth (08036230968)

Edo State: DSP Chidi Nwabuzor (08033726625)

Ekiti: DSP Ogu Caleb Ikechukwu (08035998410)

FCT: DSP Anjuguri Manzah (08133379980)

Gombe: SP Obed Mary Malum (08036057828)

Imo State: SP Ikeoku Godson Orlando (07034714499)

Jigawa State: SP Jinjiri Abdu (08065670314/08054384759)

Katsina State: SP Gambo Isa (08065737489, 08076666207)

Kaduna State: DSP Yakubu Sabo (08069298508)

Kogi: DSP William Ovye Aya: 08107899269

Kano State: DSP Abdulahi Haruna: 08105359575

Kebbi: DSP Mustapha Suleiman: 08035868719/08129134085

Kwara: DSP Ajayi Okasannmi Jeffrey: 08032365122/08081763132

Lagos State: DSP Bala Elkana: 07063116303

Nasarawa: DSP Ismael Usman: 07031963217

Niger State: DSP Abubakar Daninna: 08064958740

Ogun State: DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi: 08123822910 08034241238

Oyo State: SP Fadeyi Olugbenga: 08035632410

Ondo State: DSP Femi Joseph: 08060159998

Osun State: SP Odoro Folashade (08035384448/08075637757)

Plateau State: DSP Tyopev Mathias Terna (08063503207)

Rivers State: DSP Omoni Nnamdi (08033396538)

Sokoto: ASP Mohammed Sadiq (08065633038)

Borno State: ASP Usman Sadiq Usmobik (08039659139, 08020932351)

Taraba State: ASP David Misal (08067426392)

Yobe State: ASP Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez (08066947487)

Zamfara State: DSP Muhammed Shehu (08091914752)





