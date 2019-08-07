Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid have dominated the nominee list for the 2019 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The list was released on Wednesday.

Other Nigerian artistes who were nominated for the awards are Falz, Mr Eazi, Niniola, Davido, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, and Zlatan Ibile.

Burna Boy emerged with a total of seven nominations, including one for the ‘Artist of the Year’ category and another for ‘Song of the Year’ for both ‘On The Low’ and the ‘Killin Dem’.

While Rema earned a nomination for the categories ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Best Newcomer’, Wizkid also bagged a bunch of major nominations including ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’.

This year’s award ceremony is expected to hold on 26th and 27th of October 2019 at the Dallas Bomb Factory, TX.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Male West Africa

Davido (Nigeria)

Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

King Promise (Ghana)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Wally B. Seck (Senegal)

Ariel Sheney (Ivory Coast)

Sidiki Diabate (Mali)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best Female West Africa

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Simi (Nigeria)

Becca (Ghana)

Teni (Nigeria)

Adiouza (Senegal)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

MzVee (Ghana)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Niniola (Nigeria)

Best Male East Africa

Ali Kiba (Tanzania)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Nyashinski (Kenya)

Juma Jux (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Ommy Dimpoz (Tanzania)

Rayvanny (Tanzania)

The Ben (Rwanda)

Best Female East Africa

Vinka (Uganda)

Victoria Kimani (Kenya)

Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)

Akothee (Kenya)

Nandy (Tanzania)

Sheebah Karungi (Uganda)

Fena Gitu (Fenamenal) (Kenya)

Knowles Butera (Rwanda)

Rema Namakula (Uganda)

Juliana Kanyomozi (Uganda)

Best Male Central Africa

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

Dadju (Congo)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Preto Show (Angola)

Naza (Congo)

Ya Levis (Congo)

Salatiel (Cameroon)

Matias Damasio (Angola)

Anselmo Ralph (Angola)

C4 Pedro (Angola)

Best Female Central Africa

Shan’L (Gabon)

Neima (Mozambique)

Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)

Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon)

Daphne (Cameroon)

Maria Andrade (Cape Verde)

Eva RapDiva (Angola)

Liloca (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Yasmine (Guinea Bissau)

Best Male Southern Africa

Aka (South Africa)

Roberto (Zambia)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Emtee (South Africa)

EXQ (Zimbabwe)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)

Shyn (Madagascar)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

Master KG (South Africa)

Best Female Southern Africa

Ammara Brown (Zimbabwe)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Mampi (Zambia)

Shashl (Zimbabwe)

Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia)

Zonke (South Africa)

Lady X (South Africa)

Bucie (South Africa)

Kelly Khumalo (South Africa)

Best African Group

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Toofan (Togo)

B26 (Angola)

R2bee’s (Ghana)

Navy Kenzo (Tanzania)

Umu Obiligbo (Nigeria)

Forca Suprema — Angola

Bracket (Nigeria)

Black Motion (South Africa)

4KEUS (Congo)

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura — Mali/France

Stormzy — Ghana/UK

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Afro B — Ivory coast

Tobe Nwigwe (Nigeria/USA)

Stefflon Don (Jamaica/UK)

Rotimi (Nigeria)

French Montana (Morocco)

Best Newcomer

Rema (Nigeria)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

Naiboi (Kenya)

Zlatan (Nigeria)

Ya Levis (Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Rui Orlando (Angola)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Gaz Mawete (Congo)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Artist of The Year

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Black Coffee (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (Mali/France)

Best Gospel

Frank Edwards (Nigeria)

Gloria Muliro (Kenya)

Bethel Revival Choir (Ghana)

Papa Dennis (Kenya)

Miguel Buila (Angola)

Diana Hamilton (Ghana)

Icha Kavons (Congo)

Willy Paul (Kenya)

Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

Winnie Mashaba (South Africa)

Best Live Act

Flavour (Nigeria)

Ali Kiba (Tanzania)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Sidiki Diabate (Mali)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Becca (Ghana)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

Best Rap Act

Phyno (Nigeria)

Olamide (Nigeria)

Falz (Nigeria)

Sarkodie (Nigeria)

Tha Dogg (Namibia)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Zlatan Ibile (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Medikal (Ghana)

Best Collaboration

Burna Boy x Zlatan — “Killin’ Dem”

Diamond Platnumz ft. Fally Ipupa — “Inama”

Beyoncé x Wizkid x Blue Ivy x Saint JHN — “Brown Skin Girls”

Ommy Dimpoz ft. Alikiba — “Rockstar”

Anselmo Ralph ft. C4 Pedro — “Pra Cuiar Mais”

Mayorkun ft. Kizz Daniel— “True”

MHD ft. Dadju — “Bebe”

Master KG ft. Zanda — “Skeleton Move”

Aya Nakamura ft. Niska — “Sucette”

Flavour ft. Umu Obiligbo — “Awele”

Song of The Year

Burna Boy x Zlatan — “Killin’ Dem”

Rema — “Dumebi”

Master KG ft. Zanda Zakuza — “Skeleton Move”

Ya Levis — “Katchua”

Wizkid — “Fever”

Diamond Platnumz ft. Fally Ipupa — “Inama”

BM ft. Awilo Longomba — “Rosalina” (Remix)

Burna Boy — “On The Low”

Aya Nakamura — “Pookie”

Shatta Wale — “My Level”





Best Video Director

Justin Campos (South Africa)

Dr Nkeng Stephens (Cameroon)

Enos Olik — Kenya

Clarence Peters (Nigeria)

David Duncan (Ghana)

Sasha Vybz (Uganda)

Director Kenny (Tanzania)

Daps (Nigeria)

Gyo Gyimah (Ghana)

Patrick Ellis (Nigeria)

Best DJ Africa

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

DJ Black Coffee (South Africa)

Man Renas (Angola)

DJ Jeff (Angola)

DJ D-Ommy (Tanzania)

DJ Slim (Ghana)

DJ Neptune (Nigeria)

DJ E Cool (Nigeria)

DJ Tira (South Africa)

DJ Euphonik (South Africa)





Best African DJ USA

DJ Tunez (Nigeria)

DJ Fully Focus (Kenya)

DJ Silent Killa (Caribbean)

DJ Poizon Ivy (Kenya)

DJ Mekzy (Nigeria)

DJ Shinski (Nigeria)

DJ Rell (Sierra Leone)

DJ Freshy K (Nigeria)

DJ Nana B (Ghana)

DJ Moh (Ivory Coast)





AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Rema — “Dumebi”

Burna Boy x Zlatan — Killin’ Dem

Diamond Platnumz ft. Fally Ipupa — “Inama”

Patoranking ft. Davido — “Confirm”

Ommy Dimpoz — “You Are The Best”

Anselmo Ralph ft. C4 Pedro — “Pra Cuiar Mais”

Flavour ft. Umu Obiligbo — “Awele”

Aya Nakamura — “Pookie”

Adekunle Gold — “Kelegbe Megbe”

Sho Madjozi — “Idhom”





Music Producer of The Year

Masterkraft (Nigeria)

Northboi Oracle (Nigeria)

Kimamba (Tanzania)

Kel P (Nigeria)

Laizer Classic (Tanzania)

Guilty Beatz (Ghana)

DJ Maphoriza (South Africa)

S2kizzy (Tanzania)

Salatiel (Cameroon)

Sidike Diabate (Mali)





Best African Dancer

Kaffy Dance Queen (Nigeria)

The Grove (Angola)

Sherri Silver (Rwanda)

La Petite Zota (Ivory Coast )

Manuel Canza Laurenzo (Angola)

Ghetto Triplet Kids (Uganda)

Izzy Odigie (Nigeria)

Bajuni (Tanzania)

Rabbit Cre 255 (Tanzania)

The Team (Angola)

Best Lusophone

DJODJE (Cape Verde)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Matias Damasio (Angola)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Anselmo Ralph (Angola)

Maira Andrade (Cape Verde)

Calema (Sao Tome)

CEF (Angola)

Puto Português (Angola)

Filho du Zua (Angola)





Best Francophone

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

Dadju (Congo)

Toofan (Togo)

Airel Sheney (Ivory Coast)

DJ Arafat (Ivory Coast)

Daphne (Cameroon)

Ya Levis (Cameroon)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Salatiel (Cameroon)

Radio/TV Personality of The Year

Willy Tuva (Kenya)

Lil Ommy (Tanzania)

Do2dtun (Nigeria)

Yaw (Nigeria)

Jamal Gaddafi (Kenya)

Afonso Quintas (Angola)

Sammy Forson (Ghana)

James Onen (Uganda)

DJ Fresh (South Africa)