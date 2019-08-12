The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has condemned the blanket labelling of herdsmen as criminals in the country.It said it was wrong to use “criminal infiltrators” to reach a conclusion that all herders were criminals.The Chairman of MACBAN, South-East Zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, stated this in an Eid-el Kabir message issued in Awka, Anambra State on Sunday.He said, “I most heartily share the warm goodwill message of Eid-el Kabir to the entire Muslim Ummah, the governments and good people of the South-East of Nigeria.“I sincerely plead for better understanding in information peddling, so as to avoid the often misinformation, half-truths and outright falsehood that the gullible public very often gets fed with.“I plead with the governments, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other influential groups in the South-East not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians wherever they choose to live and ply their legitimate businesses.”