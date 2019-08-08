



Scarcity of petroleum has resurfaced in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.





The cause of the scarcity may not be unconnected with the leadership tussle by members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).





Our correspondent who went round filling stations in Calabar observed that black market dealers have returned to the streets, as filling stations closed shops.





It was gathered that a litre of fuel goes for N200 and N250 against N145.

The State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade having observed the crisis between the leadership of IPMAN constituted a three man task force to address the issue of fuel scarcity in the state.





The members of the task force are Chief Tony Undiandeye, Chairman, Pastor Barr Edem Ekong, member and Rt. Hon Itaya Nyong member.





A press release issued by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr Aye Henshaw had directed the task force members to liaise with the relevant stakeholders, including the Police, IPMAN as well as other stakeholders to resolve the issue within 24 hours and return all filling stations to full operations.





“In view of the recent fuel scarcity in the state which has brought untold hardship to the citizenry, government has constituted a three man task force to liaise with the relevant stakeholders and address the issue in the interest of the public.





“The task force is also charge with liaising with the state commissioner of Police, IPMAN as well as other stakeholders to resolve the issue within 24 hours and return all filling stations to full operations.





“Members of the public are therefore request to remain calm as government is doing everything possible to restore the fuel situation to normalcy”, he said.





The State government had also announced the suspension of the activities of IPMAN.