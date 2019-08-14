Mr Anthony Oko, the Edo Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety commission (FRSC), has cautioned motorists plying Benin-Ore-Lagos expressway against impatience and reckless driving.Oko, who gave this warning on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin, identified Benin-Ore- road as the major road, where fatal accidents usually happened.The commandant attributed the recent causes of accidents on the route to include the impatience of articulated vehicle drivers.He, however, stated that the FRSC officials were always on a regular patrol to monitor the activities of the motorists.Although, Oko did not disclose the number of road crashes that occurred during the sallah holidays or recently, the commandant said he had yet to get approval for such disclosure.He, however, advised motorists to put a stop to reckless driving and speeding, as these remained the major causes of road accidents.According to him, there is the need to always guide drivers on traffic risk factors and passengers should also talk softly while cautioning drivers against reckless driving,” Oko said.