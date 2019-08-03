Isaac Obasi @Evang_IsaacObas tweeted, “DSS picks @YeleSowore up. Buhari is scared of the mother of all protests that he'll lead which he has been doing for 30 years now. We can't give up #RevolutionNow #FreeSowore.”



Oladipo Adebola wrote, “Nigeria is an enterprise not a country, who ever wants to disrupt businesses and endlessly slavery must be a tyrant too. #FreeSowore.”



@kalutobest wrote, “So these guys in Aso Rock can be this scared? We are getting there gradually.”



[Matthew] @tobbiematthew wrote, “Few hours ago, unsure sources claimed Dadiyata was whisked away by DSS and now Sowore again.... This is looking like a script already.”



Gbenga Adeoti @Gbengadeoti said, “This is ridiculous, absolutely preposterous! They've just added salt to this injury, nothing, not even their village juju will stop #RevolutionNow.”

Oladimeji Omiwole wrote, “Quite unfortunate. We all wish a better Nigeria where her wealth works for all not for few elites at the corridors of power.”



Damian David Adoodo said, ‘How can we have a good democracy, when the principle of the rule of law is disregarded? How can we have a good democracy, when there's no freedom of speech? How can we have a good democracy, when criminals are shielded and celebrated? How can we have a good democracy, when there's so much bias, ethnicity, religious sentiments?”



Uchechukwu Mychel Chosen wrote, “Terrorist regime. They are terrorizing everyone. Nigeria is overripe for division. You know what happens to over ripe fruits? That is (what) Nigeria is into today. #Decaying. And innocent poor farmers are paying heavy price for this rotten fruits."



Ifeanyichukwu Leonard wrote, “It's so obvious that the politicians are enjoying the suffering of the masses. They wouldn't want to compromise the selfish comfort they enjoy for the development of this country. That is the reason they will not fold their arms and watch any movement for revolution which is why they are after Sowore.Arresting him might bring the revolution faster than we thought,may God hear the cry of the masses.”



Opah Ifeanyi Fortune said, "This sad tale is expected. I saw it coming. Sowore should have expected this highly probable development. Buhari and co have further made the cause relevant and pertinent.



"Sowore is among the Mandelas right now. What a wrong move by a dictator.”

Using #Freesowore hashtag on Twitter, many Nigerians slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for trying to use the DSS to silence Sowore.Sowore is spearheading a series of nationwide demonstrations tagged '#RevolutionNow Days of Rage' to protest bad governance in Nigeria.The DSS invaded Sowore’s apartment in the early hours of Saturday with four trucks, seizing his phones and other electronic gadgets.His whereabouts is currently unknown as of the time of filing this report.Sowore’s #RevolutionNow campaign has gained national and international attention in the last couple of days.