The governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has raised an alarm that fraudsters were impersonating him by distributing fake contractor registration forms to unsuspecting members of the public.A statement issued in Owerri, the state capital on Saturday by Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said that the unidentified fraudsters were demanding N125,000 per person.He said that the fake forms were about Sustainable Development Goals projects.The statement said that the fraudsters who had opened a bank account were using a WhatsApp page and Facebook handle purportedly belonging to the governor to advance their fraudulent activities.Ihedioha said that those impersonating him wanted to drag his name and administration in the mud.He said that security agents had been duly informed, even as he promised that those behind the fraudulent activities would be brought to justice.The statement read “The Imo State Government has uncovered an attempt by a fraudulent group of impersonators seeking to drag the name of His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, (in the mud) through the purported distribution of fake contractors registration forms of the Sustainable Development Goals project.“Our findings show that these fraudsters are using a purported WhatsApp page and Facebook handle of the Governor promising to facilitate the award of SDG contracts to unsuspecting members of the public.“They are demanding a registration fee of one hundred and twenty five thousand naria (N125,000,00) and have in their desperate bid to actualise their fraudulent motives, floated a bank account.“We strongly advise members of the public to disregard such fraudsters and their fraudulent schemes, designed to tarnish the image of the Governor and his administration.“We assure members of the public that those behind this act shall be apprehended and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”