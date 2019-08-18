Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A former Nigeria Professional Football League chairman, Oyuki Obaseki, is dead.Obaseki died at the age of 75 after a protracted illness in Benin City, Edo State on Sunday.It was gathered that Obaseki had been sick for over three years until his death.He was the second vice-chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation from 2007 to 2009.Obaseki is survived by his wife, children and grand children.