A former Nigeria Professional Football League chairman, Oyuki Obaseki, is dead.
Obaseki died at the age of 75 after a protracted illness in Benin City, Edo State on Sunday.
It was gathered that Obaseki had been sick for over three years until his death.
He was the second vice-chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation from 2007 to 2009.
Obaseki is survived by his wife, children and grand children.
