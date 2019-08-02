The General Superintendent of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday announced the abduction of five pastors of the church on their way to the Annual Holy Ghost Convention.The five pastors, whose identity has yet to be revealed, were reportedly abducted at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.“They were coming from the Southwest state of Ondo, or so,” said a senior pastor in the Church who did not wish to be named.Our source revealed that the abducted pastors were coming for the pre-conference ministers’ meeting, as the annual Convention actually commences on Monday.