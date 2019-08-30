



The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday said the Federal Government would complete all ongoing and abandoned projects across the country.





He disclosed this when the management team of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in his office.





Fashola said the policy direction of government was to complete all ongoing and abandoned projects.





The minister, who was responding to the remarks of the Board Chairman of the FMBN, Adewale Adeeyo, on the uncompleted recapitalisation of the bank, said the ministry would see that the process was completed.





He was quoted in a statement issued by his ministry as saying, “It (FMBN recapitalisation) is one of those areas of urgent focus by the President as a way of creating prosperity and enhancing the dignity of Nigerians.”





Fashola said there was a lot that could be jointly done by the ministry and the bank, assuring the bank’s team of the ministry’s readiness to look at its projects that were ongoing and fashion out ways of completing them.

