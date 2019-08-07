The Federal Government has declared August 12 and 13 public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir.The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, disclosed this in Abuja on TuesdayShe also called on Nigerians at home and abroad to “embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed” during the festive period.The Permanent Secretary reiterated the determination of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to protect life and property in the country, adding that the security agencies under the ministry had been directed to ensure adequate security, before, during and after the celebrations.