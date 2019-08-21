



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved the re-appointment of Femi Adesina as Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity.





The President also approved the re-appointment of Malam Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity.





The President also re-appointed Mr. Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.





President Buhari equally retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Personal Assistant, New Media, Personal Assistant, Social Media and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.





Following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement.





Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Deputy Director of Information, Media Unit of the State House in a statement on Wednesday said that all appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Salau.





Buhari had earlier sworn-in his 43 Ministers and handed them portfolios on Wednesday.

