



The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board, CDFIPB, has announced the commencement of recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.





A statement signed by the Secretary of CDFIPB and posted on NSCDC Facebook page said the recruitment would be in six categories.





It directed applicants to commence their online registration from 10th August 2019 to 7th September 2019.





The statement also directed qualified candidates on how to apply.





The statement entitled: “Recruitment into the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps” reads in full:





The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to fill existing vacancies in the following positions in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps;





*MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES*





*CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre*





Superintendent of Corps (SC) Medical Doctors, CONMESS 02





Superintendent of Corps(SC) Dentist CONMESS 02





Superintendent of Corps(SC) Optometrists CONMESS 02





Applicants must be holders of M.B.B.S; M.D; M.D.S; or equivalent from recognized universities.





*CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre*





Inspector of Corps (IC) Nursing CONHESS 07.





Applicants must be registered Nurses (RN), Registered Midwives (RM) or Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) obtained from recognized institutions.





Assistant Inspector of Corps (AIC) CONPASS 06.





Applicants must be holders of Diploma in Community Health, Medical Records, Pharmacy, Food and Nutrition, Health Education, Health Information Management, Laboratory, Environmental Technician and other Health/Medical related fields.





*CATEGORY C: Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04*





Applicants must be holders of Certificate in Community Health, Medical Records, Pharmacy, Food and Nutrition, Health Education, Health Information Management, Laboratory, Environmental Technician and other Health/Medical related fields.





*GENERAL DUTY*





*CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre*





Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASCII) CONPASS 08





Applicants must be holders of first degree from recognized Universities in the following areas:

Humanities, Social Science, Psychology, Estate/ Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, Security, Criminology and Operational Research etc.





*CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre*

i. Senior Inspector of Corps (SIC), CONPASS 08





Applicants must be holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) Certificates obtained from recognized institutions.





ii Inspector of Corps (IC)





Applicants must be holders of NCE or its equivalent in any field from recognized institutions or holders of Registered Nurses (RN), Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) obtained from recognized institutions.





*Assistant Inspector of Corps (AIC)*





Applicants must be holders of National Diploma (ND) obtained from recognized Polytechnics/institutions, or holders of certificates in Community Health, Pharmacy and Health Education.





*CATEGORY C: Assistant Cadre*





i. Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS O4





GCE Ordinary level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with minimum of five (5) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which should include at least English and Mathematics.





ii. Corps Assistant (CAIII) CONPASS 03





Applicants must be holders of GCE ordinary level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with a minimum of three credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which include at least English or Mathematics or Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Motor Driver, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc).





*DRIVERS/MECHANICS*





“Assistant Cadre:-*





Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04





Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade II. ( Motor Drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, etc).





Corps Assistant (CAIII) CONPASS 03





Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade III. (Motor Drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electrician, etc )

Note: National Driver’s License is required for all prospective drivers.





*ARTISANS*

Assistant Cadre:-

Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04





Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade II. (Artisans, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc)





Corps Assistant (CAIII) CONPASS 03





Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc)





“METHOD OF APPLICATION*





Application must be Online.

Candidates are expected to log into the website www.cdfipb.careers ,fill and submit the application form online. Candidates are advised to print out the Referee forms which must be duly completed for submission during screening.





Candidates should NOTE that multiple applications will automatically be disqualified.





*SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION*





Applications should be submitted online within four (4) weeks from the date of this publication from 10th August 2019 to 7th September 2019.





*STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE RECRUITMENT*





Applicants must be Nigerian by birth.

Applicants must possess the requisite qualifications and certificates. Any certificate or qualification not presented and accepted at the recruitment center shall not be accepted after the recruitment.





Applicants must be fit and present certificate of medical fitness from recognized Government Hospitals.

Applicants must be of good character, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.





Applicants must not be members of a secret society, Cult or Drug Addict etc.

Applicants must not have been involved in any financial embarrassment.





Applicants must be between the ages 18 and 30 years

Applicants height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.

Applicants chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men.





Computer Literacy will be an added advantage





*APPLICATION*





*CANDIDATES SHOULD NOTE THAT THIS APPLICATION IS ABSOLUTELY* FREE.





*CLOSING*





All applications are expected to be completed and submitted within four (4) weeks from the date of publication.