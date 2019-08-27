



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has outlined reasons the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, should no longer be seen as a joke.





Fani-Kayode said this against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Japan and the accompanying protest by the members of the IPOB, acting under the instruction of Kanu.





The former Minister of Aviation noted that recent events had shown that Kanu should no longer be taken for granted.





“He orders his men to protest in Japan and they do, ” he tweeted.





“He orders his men to protest in Nuremberg and they do.





“He orders his men to boycott elections and they do.





“He orders his men to shut down the east and they do.





“Does anyone still think @MaziNnamdiKanu is not relevant?” He added.

