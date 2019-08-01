



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation minister, has reacted to the claim that the Nigerian military under President Muhammadu Buhari, secretly buried 1,000 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP.





In a tweet on Thursday, Fani-Kayode said that Buhari must as a matter of urgency answer the grave allegation levelled against his government by the international media, Wall Street Journal.

He wrote: “@MBuhari must as a matter of urgency answer the grave allegations that have been made by the international media that he secretly buried 1000 Nigerian soldiers that were killed at the war front by BokoHaram in order to cover up the fact that he was losing the war against terror.”



