



Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), has urged the Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed to withdraw his comment on President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Japan.





Recall that Buhari had on Sunday departed Nigeria for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, August 28-30, 2019.





Following the disclosure of Buhari’s travel itinerary, Kanu had directed IPOB members to ensure that the president was arrested and handed over to security operatives in Japan upon his arrival because he is an impostor.





NigerianEye, however, on Monday reported the arrival of Buhari in Japan.

Reacting to the directive by Kanu, Mohammed said IPOB members would pay with their blood if they attack Buhari on foreign soil.





Junaid Mohammed was quoted as saying, ”IPOB will pay with their blood if they attempt an attack on Buhari.”





However, Fani Kayode charged Mohammed to renounce violence and bloodshed.





In a series of tweet on Wednesday, the former minister wrote: “When it gets to the point that an elder statesman like Junaid Mohammed talks about shedding the blood of IPOB members you know that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder and that we are on the brink of a terrible conflagration which could be ignited by just one tiny spark.

