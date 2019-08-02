







Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday condemned the murder of Rev Fr Paul Offu, a Catholic priest, by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Enugu.





Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and was until his death, the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka





A terse statement Fani-Kayode in reaction to the incident said the insecurity situation was getting out of hand.





“It provides yet another example of the barbaric nature and homicidal disposition of those that perpetuated the act”, Fani-Kayode said.





“I wonder how Catholic priests who appear to consistently defend the atrocities of the Fulani terrorists like Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and Father Ihejike Mbaka feel about this latest act of barbarity and wickedness?





“Those who target women, children and clerics for slaughter are nothing but cold-blooded killers, ravenous beasts and wholesals cowards who are too timid and scared to take on real men in open battle.”





The killing of the priest was announced on the Facebook page of the Diocese.





The post read: “With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of REV FR PAUL OFFU who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA”.