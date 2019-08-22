We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women's team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002 pic.twitter.com/5SrlZwRROX — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 22, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigeria Football Federation, on Thursday, announced the death of a former Super Falcons player, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine.NFF said that Chiejine died on Wednesday, after a brief illness.Chiejine, who was born on May 17, 1983, had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria as of 2007, according to Wikipedia.NFF said, “We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002.”See tweet: