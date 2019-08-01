An ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as ‘Ceec’ has made her Nollywood debut in a new TV series entitled ‘Fake Liars’.The movie was directed by multiple award-winning movie actor and producer, Elvis Chucks.NAN reports that Ceec starred alongside veterans, Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Hafiz Oyetoro, Charles Okocha, Caroline Danjuma, and Broda Shaggi.According to Chucks, ‘Fake Liars’ tells a story of the quest to impress and the social media pressure to please others.“They mostly turn out to be `professional’ liars, whose desires for self-validation almost made them to destroy the most important things in their lives,” he said.