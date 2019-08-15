 Every pastor loves big buttocks, we will all lose if there is a test- Rev. Obofour | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Reverend Obofour, one of Ghana's popular Pastor made a shocking claim of 'all Pastors loving women with big buttocks' .


The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel stated that he is always stunned when people accuse Pastors of womanizing, when everyone “loves big buttocks”.  Rev. Obofour also took a swipe at pastors in organized churches, who according to him think they are way better than Pastors in a 'one-man church'.

“If all pastors in Ghana, elders and all church leaders are sitting and a woman with big buttocks passes, everyone will turn around and look at him because we all love big buttocks”, Obofour said on a live TV interview.




