



Reverend Obofour, one of Ghana's popular Pastor made a shocking claim of 'all Pastors loving women with big buttocks' .

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel stated that he is always stunned when people accuse Pastors of womanizing, when everyone “loves big buttocks”. Rev. Obofour also took a swipe at pastors in organized churches, who according to him think they are way better than Pastors in a 'one-man church'.





“If all pastors in Ghana, elders and all church leaders are sitting and a woman with big buttocks passes, everyone will turn around and look at him because we all love big buttocks”, Obofour said on a live TV interview.