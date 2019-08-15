Reverend Obofour, one of Ghana's popular Pastor made a shocking claim of 'all Pastors loving women with big buttocks' .
The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel stated that he is always stunned when people accuse Pastors of womanizing, when everyone “loves big buttocks”. Rev. Obofour also took a swipe at pastors in organized churches, who according to him think they are way better than Pastors in a 'one-man church'.
“If all pastors in Ghana, elders and all church leaders are sitting and a woman with big buttocks passes, everyone will turn around and look at him because we all love big buttocks”, Obofour said on a live TV interview.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.