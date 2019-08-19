The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues with more fun and twists from the housemates. Last Sunday Live eviction show saw another two housemates evicted from the show.
Joe and Enkay were evicted from Big Brother house after the pulled the least number of votes from the fans. Shortly after a game of chance was played where Elozonam won the Veto Power to save and replace.
In another game, Esther has won the Head of House after making it to the last round of the game between herself and Elozonam. As the new head of house, Esther would have access to the HoH suite.
She chose Frodd to be a beneficiary of the Head of House privilege.
Esther wins the HoH position and she is sharing the bedroom privilege with Frodd.#BBNaija https://t.co/YxQg9q6VeV pic.twitter.com/tUPwvZRQaT— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 19, 2019
This is the second time she will win the Big Brother Head of House challenge
