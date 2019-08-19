Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues with more fun and twists from the housemates. Last Sunday Live eviction show saw another two housemates evicted from the show.Joe and Enkay were evicted from Big Brother house after the pulled the least number of votes from the fans. Shortly after a game of chance was played where Elozonam won the Veto Power to save and replace.In another game, Esther has won the Head of House after making it to the last round of the game between herself and Elozonam. As the new head of house, Esther would have access to the HoH suite.She chose Frodd to be a beneficiary of the Head of House privilege.This is the second time she will win the Big Brother Head of House challenge