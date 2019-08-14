The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been appointed by 1Million Teachers Inc, a Canada-based organisation, as the Chairman of its Advisory Board in Nigeria.Sanusi is also to be a board member of the organisation’s parent body, 1 Million Teachers Canada.According to a statement on Tuesday, 1Million Teachers Inc. “provides access to high-quality teacher education to severely underserved communities around the world.”The statement quoted the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Hakeem Subair, as expressing his excitement at Sanusi’s appointment.“It is a morale booster for the team. 1 Million Teachers regularly seeks strong voices, to help us amplify our advocacy for access to equitable and inclusive education for all, especially women and girls, and to provide counsel to our team.“It is, therefore, with great pleasure that we welcome His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, Emir of Kano, as Chairman, Advisory Board of 1 Million Teachers,” Subair said.