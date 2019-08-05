



Ahead of today’s ruling by a Kaduna High Court on the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s application for medical leave, the Kaduna State Government has assured citizens of security and free movement.





This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.





According to the statement, appropriate security arrangements had been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the city.





The government provided phone numbers in case of any problem.

The numbers are 09034000060 and 08170189999.





It urged residents to go about their lawful businesses as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.





The statement further stated that residents should ignore the scaremongering by certain interests making the round of possible breakdown of law and order in the city.





“Therefore, citizens should go about their legitimate business and conduct their lawful activities without any hindrance,” it said.





Nigerianeye had reported that Kaduna and environs is tensed ahead of Monday’s court ruling on bail application filed by the IMN leader.





On Sunday, Kaduna Police Command Public Relation Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo in a press statement issued a warning that it will deal decisively with violators of the ban.





The police said there would be massive deployment of personnel and urged the public to go about their normal businesses, but report suspicious persons promptly to avert security breach.