The Kaduna State Police Command said on Sunday that it has beefed up security as the State High Court rules on Monday in the bail application brought before it by leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (aka Shi’ite), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court had, in July 29, 2019 fixed for ruling on the leader of IMN and his wife, Zeenat, who are seeking bail to travel to an Indian hospital for medical treatment.While assuring residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to safeguard lives and property, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, enjoined residents to be security conscious as they go about their normal business.He reminded members of the public to note that the ban on all forms of procession or demonstration are still in force in the state.The Police chief also warned against unlawful behaviour, noting that the Command won’t spare any person or group of persons out to attempt to violate the ban.Sabo, in a signed statement made available to journalists in the state capital said: “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the state.“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force. The Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.“In view of the court trial of Mallam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday, 5th August, 2019, the peace-loving and law-abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance.“Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.“As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas during the court session: Independence way, Bida Road and all other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna.“The Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency.“In this regard, Police Emergency Numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105 can be reached in case of any distress/emergency.”