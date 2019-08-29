



The embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, will soon embark on another medical trip.





Like the botched trip to Delhi, India, the Shiite leader would be accompanied by security operatives, it was learnt yesterday.





A top member of the IMN, who spoke with our correspondent in confidence, said the Department of State Services (DSS) is preventing El-Zakzaky’s family members and close associate from visiting, adding that they have since collected their phones.





El-Zakzaky and wife were taken to the DSS facility in Kaduna on arrival aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight E 9-11 by noon on August 16, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Following the way their leader and his wife were whisked away by the security operatives, members of the IMN vowed then to resume the suspended protest until their leader and his wife are given proper treatment and freed.





The source said: “You know that El-Zakzaky and his wife were immediately taken to Kaduna facility of the DSS immediately they arrived in the country from their medical trip.





“They collected their phones. Now his people want to visit him, but the security operatives are preventing them from visiting.





“Till now, nobody is allowed to visit him. And immediately he and the wife left for India, the security operatives moved some of his personal properties from his home in Kaduna. I learnt they are planning to take him out for another medical trip. But the day is not made known yet.”

