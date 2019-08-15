



Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, on Thursday condemned Federal Government’s claims that he was unruly in India.





We had reported that the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, had refused treatment from those he called “unknown doctors” put in place to treat him in India.





The Shiites leader insisted he wanted to be treated by those booked to treat him before he and his wife left Nigeria.





However, the IMN leader in a short statement on Thursday said, “I have heard that the Nigerian authorities have issued some statements which are laced with lies.

“It is up to people to agree with me or with the government’s version of the story.”





Nigeria’s government had apologized to India for what it termed El-Zakzaky’s “unruly behaviour” in the country.





The statement signed by Grace Isu Gekpe, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, said that the cleric refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks after State officials resisted his pressure to handover his International Passport to him.





It states: “He also demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds, and also requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.





“That request was rejected on the ground that he came into the country for medicals, and not as a tourist, especially with the Visa issued on medical grounds and not for tourism.”