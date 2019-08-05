Major roads in Kaduna appear empty of human and vehicular movements as Police anti-riot vehicle was stationed along the Ahmadu Bello Way, preparatory to the hearing of bail application of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (aka, Shi’ites), Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky; and his wife, Zeenat.The couple had been in detention since 2015.They had jointly applied for bail, whose hearing has been fixed for today (Monday).Our Correspondent reports that Ahmadu Bello Way was devoid of activities as El-Zakzaky is expected to appear in court.Security agents had warned against any protests by anyone or group of persons on account of the Islamic cleric leader’s court appearance.They also encouraged residents to go about their daily activities peacefully.