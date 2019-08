The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has called for the arrest and prosecution of drivers, who while protesting the killing of their colleague by a policeman for refusing to pay bribe, blocked the expressway.





Recall that many passengers were stranded as drivers blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway, following a protest.





The protest came after policemen on duty along the Abuja-Kaduna highway allegedly killed a commercial driver after he refused to give them a N2,000 bribe.





Reacting via his Twitter handle, El-Rufai expressed disappointment over the incident, writing: “It is most unfortunate.

“The drivers will all be arrested and prosecuted for this.





“There are lawful means of expressing grievances. This is unacceptable!