



Get an accurate picture of your finances

The first step here is to get an accurate picture of your finances. That is, how much money is coming in? How much money is going out? And what exactly is it going out for? These three questions are very important start to working on your finances.





Build a budget and stick to it

I should scream out the ‘’Stick to It’’ part. It is important to create a monthly budget once you have a clear picture of your finances.





Start by listing all your expenses. Begin with the most important (rent and other bills) and end with the least important (categories like entertainment).

Decide how much money you’ll spend on each category. Some expenses, like most bills, will stay the same every month. Others may be one-time expenses, like attending a special event or purchasing a gift. That’s why you have to customise your budget monthly.





Creating a budget is pointless if you don’t stick to it.





Slash or remove unnecessary expenses

It can be alarming to see how much you’re spending on categories like fast food, data subscription, clothing etc. Ask yourself at the end of it all if it really matters. Some expenses are obviously not a priority.





Remember, the idea is to learn how to manage your finances better by taking everything and every penny into account.





So, do some spring cleaning and slash expenses wherever you see an opportunity and especially if it’s something that doesn’t affect your life to a great extent.





Create an emergency fund

Emergency funds are an important part of a healthy personal finance plan. In almost all cases, you shouldn’t touch or take money out of the fund. Rather, let it sit there earning interest. If you lose your job or an unfortunate or unexpected expense arises such as your car breaking down or one family need or the other, this is when you should tap into it.





Save, save and save

Start saving as much as you can as early as you can. The first thing should be to establish a savings target that tells you approximately how much you should and can set aside over time. It is also important that you do not tamper with your savings.





Choose a reasonable rent payment

Housing costs are generally the most significant part of everyone’s budget as well as a major emotional investment. The search for the “perfect” home can easily extend your budget beyond what’s really comfortable.





When setting a housing budget, be sure to include all fixed costs and consider what amount you really want to pay.





Treat yourself

One of the biggest mistakes people make when getting their finances is becoming too strict. If we constantly deny ourselves the things we love the most, we will eventually cave in to the pressure and make mistakes. Add in a date night or a vacation here and there. Reward yourself when you hit a savings goal with a night out or a movie.





Keep building your skills

If you want to move up the ladder and make more money in your chosen industry, you have to continuously develop your skills.





Subscribe to blogs related to what you do. Keep up with the latest trends and scope out the competition. Read books, take online courses, and get relevant certifications.





You’ll keep improving as an employee, and your boss will appreciate your initiative.