The Arewa Consultative Forum on Saturday enjoined the Muslim Community and Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome the current economic hardship and security challenges bedevilling it.The group also appealed to northern youth to disregard calls for protest against the government even in the face of hardship, security challenges.Though the ACF acknowledged that things were hard and the security challenges worsening, it begged Nigerians to be patient and continue to hope that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges.According to the northern body, it is time for the Muslim community and Nigerians to fervently pray for peace, stability, prosperity and avoid any act that will not be helpful.The ACF through its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu stated this in a goodwill message to mark the Eid-el- Kabir celebration in Kaduna on Saturday.The group said, “Arewa Consultative Forum hereby wishes to extend its felicitations and good wishes to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.“The Forum urges all Nigerians to be patient and continue to have hope in our country in spite of our current security and socioeconomic economic challenges. With commitment and resilience, we shall overcome.“We urge all Nigerians particularly politicians to avoid unnecessary divisive acts that are capable of jeopardizing our democracy and peaceful coexistence as a nation.“In the same vein, ACF appeals to the youths to avail themselves of empowerment opportunities offered by governments, individuals and non-governmental organizations that add value to themselves and to the communities rather than take to criminal acts that come with poverty, unemployment and frustrations.“Nigeria is in a trying period with so many challenges, especially insecurity and economic hardships, hence the need to fervently pray for peace, stability, prosperity and avoid any act that will not be helpful.“We particularly urge our youths to disregard calls that are inimical to the corporate existence of one indivisible Nigeria.”“ACF, however, appeals to governments at all levels to put in security measures that will ensure maximum protection of lives and property.