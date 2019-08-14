



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general election.





Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, Atiku’s lawyer, was also arraigned for allegedly laundering $2 million in connection with the 2019 elections.









Atiku contested the presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





