The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, Atiku’s lawyer, was also arraigned for allegedly laundering $2 million in connection with the 2019 elections.

The duo were arraigned before the federal high court in Lagos, on Wednesday.

Atiku contested the presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

More to follow….





