Fashion designer and social media personality, Toyin Lawani, does know how to get people to pay attention to her. The mother-of-two practically went on a posting spree some days ago as she uploaded several nude and sensual pictures on her Instagram page. In some of the pictures, she was with dark-skinned Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, who was also skimpily clad in undergarments alone. According to her, she was promoting her skin and other beauty care products.As was to be expected, the pictures were met with a lot of criticism. One user, @marie,nuhu.5 wrote, “My sisters, what do you think you are doing?”Another female follower, @maijjiddahjiddah, wrote, “Stop posting nude pictures please. It craves (sic) the wrath of God.”@mike­_bigbrothernaija4 wrote, “All this because of cream. What happened to those kinds of soap adverts where they didn’t have to go nude but still made a lot of sales. You are just insecure.”@daratylo wrote, “I hope people are buying these creams and lingeries. It’s not just for you to be getting naked for free.”Responding to the barrage of insults, Lawani wrote on her page, “This is how we break the Internet. Please when people do skin adverts, what do they wear? Awon oponu (stupid people). What have you seen that you’re shouting? Do I look like I care about your silly opinions? Yes, I’m a serial entrepreneur and role model to many but you all forget that I’m also an artist, model and skin expert. Forget my status (and) focus on what you want to learn from me.Meanwhile, some followers also cheered on Lawani for the pictures, describing them as works of art. @bglam_skincaretherapist wrote, “You are too much. I shut down critics and ‘bad belle’ that use your business adverts to compare your personality and lifestyle…”Another follower, @iamkristyjohn wrote, “Nice write up. I just love you. Intelligent and talented. That’s why I call you multipurpose. Love you loads.”