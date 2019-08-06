A former Politics Editor with Daily Trust newspaper, Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, has been arrested by the Department for State Services (DSS) in Kaduna for allegedly supporting the activities of RevolutionNow in a Facebook post.Dan-Halilu, a former staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari before the 2015 general election, was once a communication specialist with USAID, Information Assistant at the US Embassy and a Regional Communication Specialist for Family Health.Operatives of DSS, according to PRNigeria, stormed Dan-Halilu’s residence at Rigachikun, Kaduna State, and whisked him away about 2a.m. Dan-Halilu posted on his Facebook timeline that he endorsed and supported the activities of #RevolutionNow.The post partly reads: “I feel I should share because it resonates with me. If it resonates with you too, please share until all oppressed people of Nigeria get the message and domesticate it. This is #Not the Nigeria of My Dream. “Somebody asked me why we need a revolution now, this was my reply: The aim of the revolution is to challenge the uncommon hardship why we have 16 million children on the streets; challenge why we have become the poverty capital of the world; challenge why we have 20 persons with corrupt cases as federal legislators and would-be ministers. “We need to restructure the country.We need to put an end to trillions spent on electricity while we live in darkness and pay estimated bill for electricity and meters. Why do we have huge oil reserves but our refineries are dead and we are re-importing what we exported as crude oil? It is time to ask why those in government travel abroad for medical care when they have left our hospitals dilapidated; why they send their children to school abroad when our children learn under mango trees. “We are revolting against the continuing killings that have left 20,000 Nigerians dead while those in office move around under state paid security and do nothing.