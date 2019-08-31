



The Department of the State Security Service in Kano State, has arrested one of the dreaded kidnapping kingpins, who allegedly organized the recent attack on Nassarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe where three Policemen and a civilian were killed.





It was gathered that the suspect, Muhammad Sani Akazakwai, was apprehended at his mother’s residence in Kano during the week while treating the wounds he apparently sustained during a gun duel with the police.





A source told our reporter that, “We have arrested him and his mother with another Mallam, who allegedly provides charms for him at Rijiyan Zaki Quarters of Kano while treating the wounds he might have sustained from gun duel with the Police.”





The security source, who confided in our correspondent, explained that Sani Akazakwai after attacking the Deputy Governor of Nassarwa State escaped to Kano for treatment of his wounds.

The source said, “While interrogating him, we recovered 50 Ak47 rifles, which he claimed were inherited from his father.





” We also recovered hundreds of GSM sim cards and other valuables from him.”





The kingpin further told the DSS that two other of his henchmen were still in the bush with seven AK47 rifles that they snatched from the dead police officers.





“Akazakwai is one of the dreaded kidnapping Kingpins who have been terrorising North Central for quite a long time,” said the source, adding that already, serious manhunt has been launched to get others at large.





“Muhammad Sani Akazakwai is a serious criminal, who has been on the wanted list of the security agency, what happened was a breakthrough for us.





“We nabbed him with 50 AK47 rifles one can imagine what he is doing with them,” the source added.

