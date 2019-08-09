Commercial vehicles drivers have blocked Kaduna-Abuja highway, creating traffic logjam on both sides.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the drivers are protesting over alleged shooting of a colleague by the police.
The report did not indicate at what point the road was shut down. The highway links northwest Nigeria, with the capital Abuja.
This is a developing story. More details later
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.