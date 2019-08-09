 Drivers block Kaduna-Abuja highway | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Commercial vehicles drivers have blocked Kaduna-Abuja highway, creating traffic logjam on both sides.


According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the drivers are protesting over alleged shooting of a colleague by the police.

The report did not indicate at what point the road was shut down. The highway links northwest Nigeria, with the capital Abuja.

This is a developing story. More details later





