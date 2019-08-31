Honestly I was hoping Bobrisky won’t reply Runsewe but he did. You have bad mouth but do you have power!? — 𝓖𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓫𝓾𝓻𝓰 🇳🇬 (@thatsgotti) August 31, 2019

pic.twitter.com/6WV5taelrK So why did Naija Police shut down Bobrisky’s Birthday Party! Do they have any idea how much we’ve invested in this event?! #bobrisky August 31, 2019

Bobrisky : “Ï heard someone in government talked about me a few days ago. Please tell him I’m waiting for him.

DG Runsewe: calls lagos CP “gimme 100 boys “

Bobrisky : 🙆🏿‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♂️



Japa 😂😂😁 — Hops clothings (@pluzzyy) August 31, 2019

There is fresh trouble for controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, (Popularly knows as Bobrisky) as men of the Nigerian police force had invaded the venue of his 28th birthday party in Lekki, Lagos.learnt that Police officers in various operational vehicles, stormed the venue and cordoned off the area on Sunday evening as the much talked about party was about to kick off.This development comes two days after Bobrisky dragged Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who last week, said he is a National disgrace and will soon be dealt with by the government if caught on the street.Bobrisky had earlier boasted on social media of how he had spent millions of Naira to prepare for this event.