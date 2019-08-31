 Drama as Police shutdown venue of Bobrisky's birthday party in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
There is fresh trouble for controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, (Popularly knows as Bobrisky) as men of the Nigerian police force had invaded the venue of his 28th birthday party in Lekki, Lagos.

NigerianEye learnt that Police officers in various operational vehicles, stormed the venue and cordoned off the area on Sunday evening as the much talked about party was about to kick off.



This development comes two days after Bobrisky dragged Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who last week, said he is a National disgrace and will soon be dealt with by the government if caught on the street.








Bobrisky had earlier boasted on social media of how he had spent millions of Naira to prepare for this event.



