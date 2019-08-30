



There was drama on Friday at Ekiti State House of Assembly complex as former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose staged a surprise visit to the chamber in less than twenty four hours after the lawmakers summoned him to appear over alleged fraud.





Fayose stormed the premises of the Assembly at about1:15 pm and went straight to the office of Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye office to throw light on the alleged financial misappropriation.





The former governor was received by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye and the deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu where he met them behind closed door for about 40 minutes.





Fayose said that he came to Ekiti House of Assembly to tell them “I am here and if they need any clarification I can answer because clear conscience fear no foe.”









Also summoned alongside the former governor are the former chairman of the Association of Local Government chairmen ALGON, Mr. Dapo Olagunju, the former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Kola Kolade and all the former 16 local government chairmen.





The Assembly said that its decision followed the adoption of the recommendations of the joint Committee of the House on Public Petition and Local Governments that were recently directed to look into a Petition submitted to the Assembly by 8 suspended council chairmen in the State





Fielding questions from journalists after the brief meeting, the former governor said that he received the summon on him on Television and decided to come to see the lawmakers.





“Let me say that I got their summon on the News media and I called the speaker last night to confirm whether it is true or not and he confirmed it. You know my style, when EFCC wanted me, I told them I am here.





“Today too I have come to the Ekiti house of Assembly to tell them, I am here and if they need any clarification I can answer because clear conscience fear no foe. I am saying it that I am available.





” The Speaker confirmed that they don’t know that I will be coming. He said that the committee in charge are not immediately available. But I want to let them know that for any question whatsoever, I am a leader am here and I will continue to be here. So I drove all the way from Lagos to tell that there is no hiding place people like us.





” I am ready to give account of my stewardship. I don’t play politics in that manner, that is why I am here.”





On whether he was given a soft landing by the Federal Government on his case before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he said, the Fayose you know won’t compromise standard. I won’t follow multitude to sin.





“While I want to believe that selective Justice won’t help our country. I have condemned it severely anybody who says when you join APC, you have become a saint. I have said it severally that I will not join APC. If I wanted a soft landing, I would have done it in the past. What is the soft landing, is it because I am before EFCC? ”





However, another twist was added to the unfolding drama on Friday when Fayose in a phone call alleged that he narrowly escaped being attacked after left the Assembly and was on his way to his home town in Afao Ekiti.





The former governor alleged that thugs in an unmarked black Hilux Jeep trailed him and hauled stones on his moving Range Rover Jeep.





He, however, did not give details of the attack on him but said he was grateful to God for sparing his life. He said he was not hurt and nobody in his entourage was hurt.





Meanwhile, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly has disclosed that the former Governor of the State, Mr Ayodele Fayose’s ambush to the House of Assembly complex was resisted because he came unannounced.





The Speaker in a press release signed by his Special Adviser, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, disclosed that after the resolution of the House of Assembly at the plenary Thursday inviting the former Governor to appear before the House. He called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true. The Speaker confirmed to Mr Fayose’s it was true and that was the end of the discussion.





The statement further disclosed that after Fayose’s phone call, the Speaker intimated two of the lawmakers of his conversation with the erstwhile governor.





Just as the Speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr. Fayose stormed his office with a retinue of press men led by his former media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, who was equally wanted on another alleged fund theft.





The Speaker who was accompanied in his office by two other lawmakers immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office and warned Mr Olayinka against writing any fake report as it’s usual of him.





When Mr Fayose announced his readiness to the Speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly.





Rt Hon Afuye however stated that the former Governor was accorded his due compliment on arrival at the House of Assembly ”being a former No1 citizen of the State”.





He then reiterated that the House cannot be harassed or intimidated by anyone ”as we are poised to investigate the alleged looting public fund without any fear or favour”.

