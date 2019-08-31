Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Lagos State police commissioner, Muazu Zubairu, has reemphasised that citizens of the state should not pay for bail as it is absolutely free. He said citizens only need to provide necessary documents to be granted bail or be charged to court within 24 hours.Zubairu made the assertion at a stakeholders security summit held in the Ipaja community with the theme, ‘My community, my security’, which is targeted at introducing community policing to the people.The DPO of Ipaja division, Tokunbo Abaniwonda stressed that the task of policing Ipaja and its environs does not rest solely on uniformed agents and encouraged all to partner with the police in the business of policing the community to make it safer and saner.Speaking on the theme of the summit and on behalf of the community, Segun Awosanya, noted that the job of security lies on the community and with the help of the police. While applauding the force for their dedicated service, he said that the police force is not a profession for people who are looking for a job, but those who are ready to sacrifice, hence the welfare of the officers which is addressed in the police reform bill will further encourage and enhance their duty to humanity.