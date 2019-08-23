



The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has reacted to the Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal’s nullification of his victory at the senatorial poll.





Melaye polled a total of 85,395 votes to defeat his APC opponent who scored 66,902 votes.





But the APC candidate, Sam Adeyemi went on to challenge Melaye’s election on three grounds of irregularities, over voting and non compliance with the electoral act.





On Friday, a three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, in a unanimous judgment, accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for a fresh election in the senatorial district.









He wrote, ”On Tribunal judgement. No cause for alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate can not be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court.





”There will be fresh election in Kogi West because I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking.”

