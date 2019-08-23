



The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has described the ruling of the Tribunal, nullifying his election victory in the March 22nd 2019 election and ordering for a fresh election in Kogi West as a total miscarriage of Justice.





Melaye polled a total of 85,395 votes to defeat his APC opponent who scored 66,902 votes.





But the APC candidate, Sam Adeyemi, went on to challenge Melaye’s election on three grounds of irregularities, over voting and non compliance with the electoral act.





On Friday, a three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, in a unanimous judgment, accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for a fresh election in the senatorial district.









“I, however, commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice.





“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement”





“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means”





“However, our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail,” Melaye said in a statement on Friday.

